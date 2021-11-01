Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $9.44. Microvast shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 30,447 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on MVST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
