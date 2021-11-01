Elysian Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $281,186.51 and $177,361.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00222861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

