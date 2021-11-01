WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,020,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $107,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of WRK opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

