M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 669.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $73.31 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

