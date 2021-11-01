SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 70.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.95.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $717.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $279.50 and a 12 month high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

