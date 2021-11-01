Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 237.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Textron by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Textron by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

