Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,916. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

