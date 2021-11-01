Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 410,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 107,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. 96,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,346,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

