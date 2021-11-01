Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $612,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Quanta Services comprises 0.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 829,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

