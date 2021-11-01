Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 3.15.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

