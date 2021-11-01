2,293 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

UHS traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

