Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 207,800 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Welbilt by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

