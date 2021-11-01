Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $290.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,613.85, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $292.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.08.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.