Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $488.97 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

