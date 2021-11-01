Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 132 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 13.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day moving average is $181.00. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.84.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.