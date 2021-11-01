Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average of $228.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

