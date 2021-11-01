Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.