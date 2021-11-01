Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.