Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Chase worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chase by 88.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chase by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chase by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $96.00 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.75.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.