Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $403.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

