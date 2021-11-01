Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.88 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

