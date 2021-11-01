Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,409 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

