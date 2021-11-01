Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $74,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

