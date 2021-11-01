Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.71 Million in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $8,259,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

CNVY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

