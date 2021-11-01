Caas Capital Management LP Invests $2.20 Million in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

WalkMe stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. WalkMe Ltd. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

