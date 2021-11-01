Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys 262,361 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 734.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,361 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 3.8% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.73. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

