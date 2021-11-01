Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,090,636 shares during the quarter. Sally Beauty comprises about 2.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 13.25% of Sally Beauty worth $330,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 3,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.