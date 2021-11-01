Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $44.10

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.10.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 15,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,535. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

