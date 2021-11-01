Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $6.25 on Monday, reaching $195.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,127. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.03 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.28.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.