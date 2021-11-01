Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.86

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.86 and last traded at C$41.91, with a volume of 64894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.8499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

