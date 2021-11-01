ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 3763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

