A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.11

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

