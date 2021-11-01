Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

