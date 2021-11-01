TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $549.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

