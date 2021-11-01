Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $8,644.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00078118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,826.06 or 0.99966615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.98 or 0.07006002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,084,713,861 coins and its circulating supply is 825,734,102 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.