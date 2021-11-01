Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.080-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.660 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.29.

ROP stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.95. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

