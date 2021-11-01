Caas Capital Management LP Purchases 38,589 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 122.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,428 shares of company stock worth $7,560,263. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.