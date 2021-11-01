Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 689.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

