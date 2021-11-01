Caas Capital Management LP Invests $5.55 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $11,819,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $328,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $1,787,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $5,990,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

