Caas Capital Management LP Invests $4.83 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

NYSE OSH opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 770,901 shares of company stock valued at $36,431,723. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

