79,363 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $36.75 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

