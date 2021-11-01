Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $29,670,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $10,879,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,976,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,406,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

FORE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Foresight Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.