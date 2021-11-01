Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.78

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 465,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

