Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.13

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.13 and last traded at $177.69, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 137.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.56.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,499 shares of company stock worth $11,777,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $326,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 613.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

