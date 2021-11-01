Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CSIOY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $139.09 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.92.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.
