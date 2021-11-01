Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CSIOY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $139.09 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

