California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,719 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $29,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $525.46 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $551.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.80. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares in the company, valued at $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

