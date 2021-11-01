Capital International Sarl Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

