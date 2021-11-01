Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,978 shares of company stock worth $14,629,270. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,727.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

