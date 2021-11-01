Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $4,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.80.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

