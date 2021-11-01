Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $128,656,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

ZBH stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

